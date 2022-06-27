The Inverell Times

Plenty of golf played

By Dick Hudson
Updated June 27 2022 - 8:56am, first published 8:52am
Tony Baldwin & Sandy Cook - Gross Fourball Gross Club Champions

The Inverell Golf Club's Mixed Fourball Championships were played last Saturday in conjunction with men's and women's stablefords.

