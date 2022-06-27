The Inverell Golf Club's Mixed Fourball Championships were played last Saturday in conjunction with men's and women's stablefords.
Sandy Cook and Tony Baldwin teamed up again to win their second Mixed Scratch Fourball in two years with a gross score of 34. David Hawker and Helen Lockwood were runners-up with 30 followed by Jim and Di Shadlow with 29.
Kevin Campbell and Kerry Nicholson combined to take out the Mixed Nett Fourball Championship in a countback with Peter Lane and Sandy Swan. The winning score was nett 44. Two pairs, David Hawker and Helen Lockwood and Tony and Ang Driscoll, were just two points behind the winners.
In the individual events, Peter Lane had a blinder to finish with 42 points, 6 points clear of 2nd placed Kevin Campbell. They were followed by 5 players on 35. Lynne Lamrock was the winner of the women's comp with 37 points and was followed by Helen Lockwood and Sandy Cook on 35 points.
25 young golfing prospects turned up for Sunday's Junior Day.
The winners for each age group were - age 5-7 years Chase Swain and Cali O'Connor, age 8-12 years James Davis and Macklin Growth, age 13-16 years Monty Watchers and Jayden Growth.
Matt Reece travelled to Yamba last week, representing the North West Region, in the NSW CHS and All Schools Golf Trials. Over 130 students took part in the individual stroke 3-day, 54-hole event. Matt finished 40th after coming 92nd last year and was the best performer for the North West Team, 24 shots clear of the next best.
On the other end of the age scale, 2 long time Inverell golfers had birthdays this week. Gordon Dean, turning 84 on Thursday, having just had his handicap blow out from 7 to 8. How good is that?? Gordon and good friend Ron Cheshire have been tireless workers for the golf club giving many, many hours to course maintenance over recent years. The other player celebrating a birthday is John Henderson. John made a major contribution to the club over many years and was awarded 'Life Membership' back in 2012 recognizing his generous deeds for the club. John turned 89 on Tuesday and has now restricted himself to 9- and 12-hole comps.
