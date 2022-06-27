On the other end of the age scale, 2 long time Inverell golfers had birthdays this week. Gordon Dean, turning 84 on Thursday, having just had his handicap blow out from 7 to 8. How good is that?? Gordon and good friend Ron Cheshire have been tireless workers for the golf club giving many, many hours to course maintenance over recent years. The other player celebrating a birthday is John Henderson. John made a major contribution to the club over many years and was awarded 'Life Membership' back in 2012 recognizing his generous deeds for the club. John turned 89 on Tuesday and has now restricted himself to 9- and 12-hole comps.