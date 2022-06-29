The Inverell Saints senior teams made their way to Armidale on Saturday to face the New England Nomads and split the points.
In the league's first Pride round, the women's team were victorious over the Nomads, who were short on players, 19.9-123 to 5.2-32.
Tyla Mair slotted a match-high six goals, Gabby Mooney kicked four goals, Katrina Doak three, Irene Hickman two while Piper Tome, Carissa Baldwin, Kelsie Julius, Christine Wirth and Claudia Hadenfeldt managed one each.
In the men's fixture, the Saints were beaten 14.10-94 to 10.14-74.
Cooper Taveira, son of Saints founding member and inaugural president Gerry Taveria made his seniors debut.
This Saturday they head to Tamworth to face the Roos.
The junior Saints won their under 14s game against Tamworth 61-1.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
