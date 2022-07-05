The Westpac Rescue Helicopter service is just about to receive a $14140.donation thanks to the work of the Inverell community and the Hawks rugby league club.
Over the last two rounds, the Hawks have donned special jerseys and auctioned them off after their matches to raise funds for the vital service.
Advertisement
The men wore them against Warialda before the women suited up against Armidale.
"I have never seen anything like it in any club I have been involved in," Hawks vice-president Brock Mathers said.
"It is a credit to the players, a credit to the committee and our sponsors. We had sponsors jump on board just for those specific jumpers.
"Our community is well and truly aware of how important the Westpac Rescue Helicopter is and they put their hands in their pockets and we are looking to hand over a cheque on Thursday for $14140."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.