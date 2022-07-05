Both Inverell Hawks teams landed wins on Saturday for round nine against the Armidale Rams.
First up, the Hawks league tag team beat the Rams 22-14.
Men's coach Brock Mathers said it was reward for effort.
"Great to see the girls win, they have been trying so hard and working on their game," he said.
"They are a young team.
"Huge credit to Lenikki Craigie because she has got them going so good."
The men's side was unstoppable, thrashing the visitors 72-6.
Although the Rams were missing a handful of regulars, Mathers didn't take anything away from his side.
"We showed up ready to play," he said.
"Leading up to that game we were in a bit of a slump and at the end of the day we all realised what needed to be done.
"It was just one of those things - we knew it was coming eventually, we just clicked really well."
It wasn't until late in the match the Rams posted their only try and Mathers credited the Hawks' defence.
"That is something that has improved for us in the last couple of weeks against Warialda, our defence was really good, especially in the first-half," Mathers said.
"It just goes to show when you hold the ball and complete your sets and control the ruck, you control the game.
"That is how simple it is and that is the point we have been trying to get across to the players.
"Hopefully it sunk in and we can keep rolling with that attitude."
Round 10 will be a quiet one for the Hawks with a bye before they face the Boomerangs in round 11.
The other men's fixtures saw Uralla-Walcha beat Warialda 24-16 and the Boomerangs beat Tingha 34-28.
In league tag, Tingha maintained their unbeaten season and held out the Boomerangs 56-nil.
Warialda defeated Walcha-Uralla 32-12.
Narwan had the bye.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
