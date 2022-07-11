A FAMILIAR face in the business world has called time after lobbying tirelessly for the New England region's commercial community during a demanding seven-and-a-half years in the job.
New dad Joe Townsend stepped aside from his position as regional manager for Business NSW covering the local area.
Mr Townsend worked with businesses through some of the most challenging times in the nation's history, including the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like many who managed to emerge from the challenges of coronavirus, Mr Townsend has re-evaluated his work-life balance and will now be focusing on his young family by joining the 'great resignation'.
"For the last few months I've been enjoying the steep ... learning curve of being a father," he said.
Mr Townsend found his seven-and-a-half years as the regional manager for New England and Northern Tablelands with Business NSW demanding but fruitful.
"I am humbled to have been entrusted by the business community, speaking up on their behalf on issues that impacted their ability to do business," he said.
"Working with governments, other peak bodies and the community to create a better business environment."
He said the role forced him to spend more time away from his family than he'd like.
"Being regularly away for work made me realise how much I was missing, how quickly time was passing, and that it was time for me to take control," he said.
Mrs Townsend's successor has yet to be named.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
