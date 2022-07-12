The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News

Inverell student experiences life as an MP at Youth Parliament

Updated July 12 2022 - 7:57am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LIFE AS AN MP: Member for Northern Tablelands, Adam Marshall,with Inverell High School student, Leyton Croft, in the legislative assembly speakers chair during the first session of the 2022 NSW Youth Parliament. Photo: Adam Marshall

INVERELL High School Year 12 student Leyton Croft is experiencing life as a MP this week as he makes himself home in Sydney's Macquarie Street for the 2022 NSW YMCA Youth Parliament.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.