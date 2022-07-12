Inverell student experiences life as an MP at Youth Parliament

INVERELL High School Year 12 student Leyton Croft is experiencing life as a MP this week as he makes himself home in Sydney's Macquarie Street for the 2022 NSW YMCA Youth Parliament.
Leyton has been appointed as the Opposition Whip and is also serving as member of the Mental Health committee.
Member for Northern Tablelands Adam Marshall was on hand to meet the youth MP during the first day of the Youth Parliament yesterday, where
The first Youth Parliament alumnus to be elected to the NSW Parliament participated in a debate - chaired by local MP, Adam Marshall - in the Legislative Council about regional housing affordability.
Mr Marshall also addressed members about the life of an MP and how to get involved in leadership roles in the local community.
"I was proud to meet Leyton and watch him make a very considered, passionate and mature contribution to the debate," Mr Marshall said.
"He is an outstanding advocate for our region and country NSW," he added.
"It was a real pleasure to attend the first sitting day of the youth parliament and see Leyton and his peers speaking about and debating important youth and community issues."
All participants in the Youth Parliament were selected from across the state and are aged between 15 and 18. The group is facilitated by a team of workers all aged under 25 and the youth parliament experience includes conferences and workshops in the months leading up the parliamentary session.
"This is a terrific initiative and I encourage any young people interested in youth leadership and governance to consider applying for the 2023 Youth Parliament," Mr Marshall said.
"I commend the YMCA and all those involved in making the sessions so successful and an enjoyable learning experience, not only for the participants, but also for MPs who take part," he said.
"Young people are the future and witnessing the standard of debate yesterday in Parliament House, we are in very good hands."
