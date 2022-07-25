3 dos and don'ts of writing a will

Writing a will may seem tedious but it's a necessity and shouldn't be delayed. Picture: Adobe Stock

This is branded content.

A survey shows that around 59 per cent of people have a will in Australia. The remaining 22 per cent plan to have one in the future, and the 19 per cent don't know or haven't thought about it. And around 85.8 per cent of elderly Australians plan to give or hand down financial assets to their children or grandchildren. These statistics reveal that more and more people realise the importance of having a will as they get older. (1)

Even if writing a will seems tedious, especially without professional help, it's a necessity. This article presents some tips to keep in mind when writing a will to ease your burdens. But first, what's a will and its purpose in the first place?

What is a will?

A will is a legal document instructing the necessary parties on what to do with your assets during your death. Such financial legacy may include savings, investments, properties, businesses, and other valuable possessions. (1)

As simple as it sounds, knowing how to write a will correctly is vital for various reasons. For one, you'll have massive relief as you know that you've planned adequately for the future of your hard-earned money and property. Also, since no one wants to be a burden to living family members, your will ensures your family members inherit your money and property correctly. With this legal issue out of the way, your family can focus on dealing with their grief.

Furthermore, in case you have minor children, you can rest assured that they won't be left alone as part of your will to assign a guardian to raise your kids. Above all, you can choose what kind of funeral services you'd want to have and how your funeral expenses will be covered. (2)

Dos and don'ts of writing a will

Having a will before your passing is indeed essential. The problem, however, is that you must know how to properly write a will, which means that you must also avoid common mistakes when writing one. Read on to learn the dos and don'ts of writing a will.

1. Do: Consider writing a will as a joyful task

Although the statistics mentioned previously show writing a will can be daunting and a hassle, you must consider it a joyful task. You've worked hard to achieve the life you have now and writing a will means you can distribute these assets equally to loved ones, employees or any charity that appeals to you. Writing a will is an opportunity for you since you'll be gifting the people or associations you love.

To make the whole writing process even more joyful, you can also consider the will as a final way to take care of the people in your life. Writing one should be approached as a privilege since you can continue looking after your loved ones even after your passing.



If you do want to avoid the inherent hassle of writing wills, you can find professionals to help you draft a will that is equitable to all your beneficiaries.

2. Do: Properly identify the people involved

Now that you know how writing a will is a privilege, the next step is to outline who'll have critical responsibilities, including the following:

Executor

Guardians

Power of attorney.



Especially near the end of their lives, many people can lose some motor and cognitive functions. Losing these functions can affect people's quality of life and the intent behind their last wishes. In worst-case scenarios, a will can be null and void, especially if contracted and signed during an altered state of consciousness.

Since these roles are crucial, take the time to speak with any individual you have in mind to fill the responsibility that you're about to give them. Make sure each person is familiar with your wishes and if they're willing to accept the role. Lastly, ensure you trust the person as they'll serve as your medium to fulfil your desires once you've passed away.

Writing a will is an opportunity to gift the people or associations you love. Picture: Adobe Stock

3 Do: Choose backups

While identifying the right individuals to execute your will it's equally important to think of a backup in case your first choices decline. Also, there's always the possibility that both you and your executor will pass away simultaneously, or you'll outlive them. Even if you can't predict the future, you can always avoid the repercussions by choosing an alternative or backups. You can also select some organisations or charities in case every beneficiary you've listed passes before you.

4 Don't: Procrastinate

Death is undoubtedly inevitable for every living being. This means everyone needs to refrain from delaying or procrastinating the task of writing out a will. If you wait to write your will, you may pass away without one, or lose the much-needed mental clarity to create one. Dying without a will also means you won't get to distribute your assets as you wish, which can cause disputes.

5 Don't: Forget to update your will

Just because you've written a will doesn't mean this responsibility is now off your shoulders. The rule of thumb is to review and update your will at least three to five years or when a significant event happens in your life, such as the following:

Change in relationship status (divorced, remarried, entered de facto or unmarried couple living together)

Change in financial situation (major purchase of asset, property sale, new business venture)

Your family grows (new birth or adoption)

Death of beneficiary or executor.

Failure to update your will only results in uncomfortable situations. The beneficiary may have to go through the court to sort everything out, taking a lot of time and money. Also remember that if any will alterations or changes aren't signed and witnessed, the court may not recognise it and will be called informal. (3)

6 Don't: Forget your power of attorney documents

Planning what happens to your estate or assets doesn't only involve writing a will, but choosing a power of attorney is also essential. Having a power of attorney document means you can designate a person to make decisions about your finances, property, personal life and medical care in case you're unable to do so. It means the chosen person will have the final say regarding your bills and property and be responsible for your healthcare.

Takeaway

One main reason people delay writing a will is due to complex inheritance and tax laws. Also, they may find how to distribute their assets difficult properly. With this in mind, writing a will becomes too complicated, so it's good to keep the tips mentioned here in mind.

If you want a solid will or have the right approach to estate planning, you must talk with an expert too. By doing so, you can rest assured your executors will distribute your estate - money, investments and property -- to your beneficiaries per your wishes.

References

1 "Understanding a Last Will & Testament in Layman's Terms" Source: https://www.seniors.com.au/funeral-insurance/discover/understanding-last-will-testament

2 "10 Reasons you MUST have a Will" Source: https://www.findlaw.com.au/articles/5839/10-reasons-you-must-have-a-will.aspx#:~:text=A%20Will%20has%20many%20benefits,arrangements%2C%20are%20undervalued%20by%20Australians.

3 "When should I review or update my Will?" Source: https://www.smithfamilylaw.com.au/blog/2021/september/updating-wills/