Women from throughout the New England, Warialda and Barraba joined Inverell players to make up a field of 56 for the Inverell Sapphire Cup 4BBB last Wednesday.
Local pair Anne Coote and Gloria Windmill took out the nett with 45 points in a countback with Guyra pair Philippa White and Wendy Jackson.
Next best was the Armidale team, Amy Hobbs and Anna Keys, with 43 points followed by Tenterfield pair, Dawn McMeniman and Valarie Davidson with 42.
Amanda Koopman and Kerrie Smith from Barraba won the scratch comp with a score of 24.
They were followed by Amanda Carr and Liz O'Hara from Armidale with 23.
The Sapphire Cup was generously sponsored by the Inverell RSM Club, Sheppards Jewellers, Billabong Blue, Ping, the Liberty Service Station, Campbell's Fuel, Annabelle's Real Estate and Emporium.
The men's Marquart Jug qualifier 4-ball stroke was played on Saturday.
Anthony Hyde and Adrian King combined to finish with 72 off the stick, nett 60 and the top spot in the draw.
Youngsters and NIAS squad members Matt Reece and Harley Tickle also shared the holes to finish with 71 off the stick and nett 61. Geoff Caban and Bruce Garrett qualified 3rd after finishing with 63.
Another youngster, William Greentree, had an outstanding round to record 51 stableford points in Sunday's medley stableford. Playing off a handicap of 25 William finished with 79 off the stick. William Archer also had a great game to finish with 40 points but still 11 behind the winner.
The men's progressive competitions were updated after the July monthly mug. Matt Mikaere jumped into the leading group and moved to the front of the Hoyt Family Trophy.
Taking the best 7 scores from the 8 Mugs played, Matt has a total of 499 giving him a very small 3 shot lead over Geoff Caban. Two behind that is John Coote and then another 2 to Adam Paton.
Matt Mikaere also leads The Order of Merit after swapping positions again with Rowan Butler. Following them are Paul Amos, John Stansfield, Steve Glover and James Davis.
