The Inverell Times

Sapphire Cup run in Inverell

By Dick Hudson
Updated July 19 2022 - 8:04am, first published 8:00am
Sapphire Cup winners Gloria Winmill and Anne Coote. Photo: Wendy Alexander

Women from throughout the New England, Warialda and Barraba joined Inverell players to make up a field of 56 for the Inverell Sapphire Cup 4BBB last Wednesday.

