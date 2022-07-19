What is the easiest NRL bet to win?

With more than a million rugby league bets placed each year, it's fair to say punters are pretty confident in their ability to predict what will happen on the field. But, as with any sport, there is an element of unpredictability, and often the most obscure bets offer the best value.

So which NRL bets give you the best chance of cashing out? Let's take a look at some of the league's most popular betting markets and identify the easiest one to get right.

Halftime and fulltime bets

The most popular bets on the NRL schedule are related to when each game will end. These are often referred to as halftime and full-time bets, and they include head-to-head, handicap, and round-robin wagers.

These are great bets if you know the strengths of each team and have a firm idea of how the game will play out. You might, for example, know that one team is incredibly strong at home and rarely loses at their stadium.

In that case, you could bet on them to win by a large margin. This type of bet is not so easy to win if you don't know anything about the teams, however. It's unlikely that you'll be able to predict how many points a team will win by, for example.

Try scoring bonuses and field goal bonuses

The other side of halftime and the full-time bet is the extras, which are often overlooked. These are the try-scoring and field goal bonuses, and they can be a great way to boost your winnings.

For example, if you've backed a team to win by 6 points, you win the bet if they win by 7 points or more. If they score a try that puts them 7 points ahead, however, you win the bet as well. These extras can make a $10 bet turn into $17 or more, and they're not too difficult to predict either.

For example, you can usually make a good guess at who is likely to score the next try. You can occasionally find these bets at full-time, but they're more commonly offered at halftime.

Who will win the NRL grand final?

If you know who will win the Grand Final, you can win a fair bit of cash by betting on it. A lot of NRL punters like to bet on who will win the premiership, and some online bookmakers will offer you a generous return if you get it right.

For example, if you bet on the Sydney Roosters to win the 2019 premiership, you could win $100 for every $10 bet. This is a 10 per cent return, which is pretty good given the unpredictable nature of rugby league.

You can sometimes find higher payouts if you wait until the Grand Final has been played. Punters often like to wait to see who wins the grand final before placing a bet on who will win the premiership. If they bet on the wrong team, they can often change the bet to the other team for no extra cost.

Team totals

If you know who will win and are certain how the game will end, you can win even more with a team total bet. These are offered for both halves of a game, for the full game, and for the entire season. You can win a lot of money with a team total bet, but you can also lose a lot of money.

For example, if you bet that team A will score 40 or more points in the first half, you could win $100 for every $10 bet. However, if they only manage 39 points, you lose the bet.

That's why it's important to have a firm idea of how the game will play out before you bet on a team total. You might know that one team will dominate the ball and put the opposition under a lot of pressure. In that case, you can bet on them to score a lot of points.

Round-by-round speculation

Finally, if you don't know anything about the teams or how their seasons will play out, you can still win a decent amount of money by speculating on one round of the NRL schedule at a time. The best round for this sort of bet is the first round of the season.

You can often find odds for the total number of tries that will be scored and the total number of points that will be scored in the first round of the season. We're so early in the NRL season that very few teams have played enough games to give us a good idea of how they'll finish.

This means you can often find great odds on really obscure bets. For example, you might be able to bet that the Gold Coast Titans will score the most tries in round 1. They've had a really tough start to the season, but they've got a lot of try scorers on their team.

Conclusion

Halftime and full-time bets are the most popular for a reason - they're easy to predict. You can win a fair amount of money from these bets, but they're not the easiest. That's why you should also get involved in some of the more obscure bets. It's rare you will see the same thing twice.

