A try in the dying seconds saw the Inverell Hawks and Moree Boomerangs finish their round 10 rugby league fixture in a draw.
Early parts of the game were all the Moree Boomerangs with the visitors holding a 20-6 advantage at half-time.
But the second stanza saw the Hawks regroup and edge closer to their opponents.
"It was deadset less than 10 seconds to go when we went from one end of the field to the other," Inverell coach Brock Mathers said of the 28-all result.
"We hung in there for the whole 80 minutes and we scored on the bell.
"It would have been nicer to get it closer to the posts, we had to kick it to win it and the kick just missed."
While the missed kick was unlucky, the Hawks can't deny they had plenty of other opportunities to post points.
"We started turning the ball over at the wrong end of the field, and you know what the Boomerangs are like - they grow an extra leg when they see a chance and a bit of hope," Mathers said.
"We had a few chances in that first half to get us back in the game but credit to their defence, they defended really well and stopped us.
"We had a good chat at half-time, everyone was calm, knew what to do and we we came in there and stuck with it."
The Hawks and Boomerangs have enjoyed entertaining and hard fought fixtures over the last two seasons.
Mathers said this one was no different.
"It was another good match up against the 'Rangs," he said.
"I actually enjoy playing the Boomerangs, it is always tough and close.
"Everyone plays to the best of their ability which is good."
The men's rugby league competition has been close this year and aside from the 28-all draw result in Inverell, there was another even fixture in Warialda.
The Wombats hosted Narwan and posted the same result as the Hawks and 'Rangs - 28-all.
"A great viewing game where momentum changed numerous times throughout the game," Warialda's Peter Hancock said.
"Narwan were ahead for the majority of the game.
"Warialda scored a converted try with about three minutes left in the game.
"This try put them in front by 28 to 26, a penalty goal just on the final hooter saw a draw."
In the league tag, Warialda were too good for an understrength Narwan 38-nil while the Moree girls pipped Inverell.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
