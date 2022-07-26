The Inverell Women played their 27 Hole Club Fourball Championship last Wednesday.
Liz Hobday and Helen Lockwood teamed up to win the Championship with a Gross score of 133.
Championship Net winners with 110.25 were Trudi Tonkin and Marilyn Young while not far behind was the pair of Pat Pickering and Mary Schofield.
Saturday's men's stableford was won by Matt Reece with 38 points.
Matt won in a countback with Adrian King. Matt, playing off 5, recorded 15 pars in his round. Nick Cumming was next best with 37 points which included an eagle on the 15th.
He was followed by Nick Glover with 36 and then Rowan Butler, Dave Ryan and Anthony Hyde with 35.
Lou Cathie had a great round to finish with 42 points and the prize for the women's stableford. She finished well ahead of 2nd placed Ange Driscoll and can expect to lose a few shots off her handicap.
Tuesday' s men's veterans played their Alan Kenny Memorial 4 Ball-Best-Ball. The top 3 pairs from Tuesday qualify to play in the New England veterans 4-ball final which will be held in Inverell September 27. Barry Young and Allen Bujack combined to finish with 45 points. Barry played as a swinger and he and Nick Heagney recorded the 2nd place score of 44. Jack Hepi and Jeff Roberts came in 3rd and Trevor Kiernan and Graham Moore 4th.
A Charity Day 'Stepping up for DV', a 3-person ambrose will happen August 14.
