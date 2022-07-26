Tuesday' s men's veterans played their Alan Kenny Memorial 4 Ball-Best-Ball. The top 3 pairs from Tuesday qualify to play in the New England veterans 4-ball final which will be held in Inverell September 27. Barry Young and Allen Bujack combined to finish with 45 points. Barry played as a swinger and he and Nick Heagney recorded the 2nd place score of 44. Jack Hepi and Jeff Roberts came in 3rd and Trevor Kiernan and Graham Moore 4th.