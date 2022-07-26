Back where it all began: Stapleton's junior club to give back

Nathan Stapleton's life-changing injury has been felt across rugby league circles.
While playing rugby union for Boorowa against West Wyalong in April, Stapleton was caught in a ruck and severley injured his spinal cord.
He was paralysed from the shoulders down, leaving him a quadriplegic.
Now the place where it all began for the former NRL star is preparing to give back in a big way.
The Deepwater local's junior club, Glen Innes Minor League, will be hosting a fundraiser on August 6 in conjunction with the Magpies Old Boys' Day.
The club will host Inverell Maroon at Mead Park for their Group 19 junior rugby league fixtures from 9am and will be raising funds through various efforts as Stapleton prepares for life in a wheelchair.
"That is one thing we pride ourselves on with the club - we always help anyone in need," Glen Innes Minor League president Shad Bailey said.
"He has put Glen Innes on the map for football through his career.
"He is a positive man, he has given a lot to Glen Innes rugby league and now Glen Innes rugby league are going to give back."
Bailey said he has been in contact with the Stapleton family who said the 32-year-old is thinking positively about his future.
"Obviously there is a long road ahead but he is in good spirits, he is looking to plan his future which is great," he said.
"He is getting himself around in a chair.
"He is in bright spirits but it is going to be tough but however we can contribute towards that, we feel it is a gesture we need to do really."
Every cent raised on the day, whether it be through the canteen, raffles, 100 clubs and doubles, will be donated to Stapleton and his young family.
Then, at an event at the New England Club in the evening will see a signed Cronulla Sharks jersey auctioned off.
As well as the Sharks jersey, each Glen Innes junior team will sign a playing jersey which will be presented to a member of the Stapleton family and also be auctioned off with lucky bidders potentially having a future NRL star's signature.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
