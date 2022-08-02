Young Saints eye grand final success on home turf

The Inverell Saints under 14 team are vying to cap off their undefeated season with a grand final triumph when they take the field against the Tamworth Roosters.
Varley Oval will play host to the junior AFL North West grand finals this Saturday.
Beginning at 11am with an under 17s' exhibition match between the combined Inverell-Glen Innes team, the Celtic Saints and the Tamworth Roosters, the region's most talented young AFL players will be on show.
The under 14 decider will commence at 1pm with the Gerry Taveira-coached Saints team ready to take the trophy.
Team manager Victoria Ridley said the team has been putting their best foot forward in order to turn their undefeated minor premiership season into an unbeaten major premiership won.
"Gerry and his superstar team have trained hard for months and have shown good sportsmanship every week, even lending opposing teams a couple of players to ensure a fair and fun game for all," she said.
The closest the Saints went to missing out on the undefeated record was a thrilling draw to their coming grand final opponents.
Adding to the excitement for the games is the fact this Saturday's fixtures will be the first time the junior competition has had a standalone grand final day.
AFL North West's community football manager Paul Taylor said it was a day for the record books.
"This is the first time the junior competition has had its own stand alone showpiece event and it's really exciting that we're able to give our talented youngsters the chance to be the focal point of a grand final day," Taylor said.
"After the challenges of 2021 where the competition was shut down by COVID ahead of the finals series, it's going to be a real boost to the players, the competition, and the sport to get a proper conclusion to the junior season."
Following the day's games there will also be a presentation with the season's awards handed out including the best and fairest trophy.
Then everyone is invited back to the RSM Club to celebrate.
