It's bad news for Australians in the market for a LandCruiser 70 Series, with Toyota pausing order-taking on the popular vehicles.
Describing it as a "customer-focused measure", Toyota Australia says supply and demand factors have resulted in extended wait times for customers.
Toyota says its available supply of the Japan-built 70 Series, which includes single cab, double cab, wagon and troop carrier, is being impacted by ongoing production disruptions experienced by the global automotive industry.
Toyota Australia sales, marketing and franchise operations vice president Sean Hanley has issued an apology and says more information is coming.
"I understand this news will be disappointing and want to sincerely apologise to our customers and assure them we will continue to provide updates as further information becomes available," Mr Hanley said.
Mr Hanley said the Toyota team had been "working diligently" to deliver a record number of vehicles with extraordinary support from its parent company, but strong demand and industry-wide supply challenges globally meant it could't fulfil orders more quickly.
"We are monitoring the global supply situation closely and will continue to make decisions based on the best interests of our customers and dealers," Mr Hanley said.
Existing orders appear to be unaffected, with Toyota reassuring customers that dealers will be in direct contact with them about wait times over the coming months.
A dealer bulletin acquired by ACM reveals Toyota expects the pause to be a short term measure.
"... it is difficult to make predictions ... The order pause is expected to persist in the short term. We understand this is disappointing and frustrating and sincerely apologise," it says.
The internal document says Australia is the biggest market for the 70 Series and the order pause does not signal the end of the model.
On whether consumers will see a similar pause for other Toyota models, it says it is "monitoring the global supply situation closely".
Toyota sold 5936 single cab and double cab LandCruisers from January to June, according to the latest Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries VFACTS report.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
