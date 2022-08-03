The Inverell Saints under 14s take on the Tamworth Roosters this Sunday for the AFL North West grand final.
The grand finals will be held at Varley Oval.
Beginning at 11am with an under 17s' exhibition match between the combined Inverell-Glen Innes team, the Celtic Saints and the Tamworth Roosters, the region's most talented young AFL players will be on show.
The under 14 decider will commence at 1pm.
