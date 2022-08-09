A rural health petition to get 10,000 people to sign up has smashed past the half-way milestone.
More than 5000 people have already put their names to the petition calling for the break up of the Hunter New England Health District, following concerns over issues such as doctor and nurse availability.
Ten thousand signatures are needed so the split of the governing health body can be heard and debated in the NSW state parliament.
The split would mean establishing a locally-based health service in the New England area which could hear local concerns and allocate more resources to the region.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said he has heard the disappointments residents have experienced when they have sought treatment at local hospitals.
"The groundswell of dissent clearly demonstrates to the government that this is a burning issue for many in our region," he said in a statement on Monday.
"We won't rest until we are heard and changes made."
The MP also revealed in July that there was a 24-hour period where no doctor, security guards or ward clerk were available at the Armidale Hospital for arriving patients.
Think-tank New England Visions 2030 kicked off the petition about two weeks ago, and has the support of individuals and community groups frustrated by the lack of action to improve health services in the New England area.
The institute's convener and founder Maria Hitchcock said she hoped for a rural-based area health service with the headquarters potentially in Tamworth.
"I really do feel that there is a strong feeling in the community that they want to have some ownership of their medical services and some say," she said.
The Hunter New England Health District was established in 2005 and stretches from Tenterfield to Newcastle.
