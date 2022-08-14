Disqualified driver caught after police pursuit

A man wanted on warrants will face court today following a pursuit at Inverell last week.
At 2.10pm on August 12, officers attached to Peel Traffic and Highway Patrol attempted to stop a Mazda 3 on Auburn Vale Road, for the purpose of a random breath test.
The Mazda failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated before being terminated a short time later after officers lost sight of the vehicle.
Police patrolled the area and the Mazda was located stopped in Oswald Lane, when the male occupant fled on foot.
The 25-year-old man was arrested after a short foot pursuit.
He was taken to Inverell Police Station and charged with driving whilst disqualified, police pursuit, dangerous driving, being in custody of a knife in a public place and two counts of drug possession.
Five outstanding warrants for property, assault and drug related offences were also executed.
The man was refused bail to appear at Tamworth Local Court on Saturday, where he was formerly refused bail to appear at Moree Local Court on Monday.
