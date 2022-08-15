A MAN wanted by police and captured after allegedly leading police on a pursuit has been denied bail in both Tamworth and Moree courts.
Michael Vincent Jerrard, aged 25, fronted court in Moree on Monday charged with a string of offences including fresh allegations and warrants.
Magistrate Holly Kemp denied him bail, and now he's set to stay in custody for at least six weeks as police build their case against him.
In court, he has denied charges of cultivating a prohibited plant; possessing prohibited drugs; possessing a prohibited weapon without a permit; having ammunition without a licence; possessing a restricted substance; driving while disqualified; police pursuit while driving dangerously; driving recklessly or furiously; and custody of a knife.
He pleaded guilty to driving with drugs in his system which is a second or subsequent offence.
According to court papers, he is awaiting sentence on failing to appear at court; domestic assault occasioning actual bodily harm; and breaching a common assault order.
Police allege Jerrard was behind the wheel of a Mazda 3 on Auburn Vale Road in Inverell just after 2pm on Friday.
Highway patrol officers said they tried to stop the car for a random breath test but claim the Mazda did not stop and took off.
Police then initiated a pursuit but officers called off the chase when they lost sight of the vehicle.
Police then allege they saw Jerrard flee the car on foot in Oswald Lane.
Officers gave chase and said they captured him.
He was taken to Inverell Police Station and charged with the fresh driving offences as well as outstanding warrants for property, assault and drugs.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
