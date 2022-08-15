Inverell teenager Lily McCosker recently placed second in the Stud Beef Young Judges Juniors at Ekka - the annual agricultural show of Queensland.
The PLC Armidale Year 9 boarder fought off another 78 competitors in the category to achieve the placing for her astute judging of Brahman bulls.
The PLC Armidale cattle team returned from Ekka with some outstanding results - both for the quality of the stud animals from the college's cattle team managers' Lagoona Red Poll Stud (which the students raised and led) and the effort of the individual cattle team girls across various disciplines - including parading, leading and judging.
It was the first time Miss McCosker had been to the Ekka show, and she says she was thrilled with the experience, although it proved hard work.
"I enjoyed it because I got the opportunity to show our team managers' Lagoona Red Poll Stud cattle that were very successful taking out Champion Bull, Reserve Junior Champion Bull and Reserve Junior Champion Heifer," she said.
"I learned you always have to work hard, and there is always something to do, like washing cattle, blowing cattle, watering or feeding them, brushing them, cleaning out the stalls and much more."
Miss McCosker said she also discovered if you are judging or showing cattle, there is always room for improvement.
"I have my own Angus Stud and look forward to taking them to a show one day," she said.
"I have lived on a farm my whole life; we grow crops and breed beef cattle. I love being in the cattle team at PLC Armidale because I get the opportunity to break in cattle and then show them. "
Miss McCosker thanked the college team managers, Tim Light and Briony Looker, for 'taking the time and effort' that allowed her to attend the event.
"And for helping me lead up to it by going around all the local shows," Miss McCosker said.
