Rip snorter of a sale at Clunie Range with 170 bulls averaging $25,212 for a gross of $4,286,040

By Simon Chamberlain
Updated August 16 2022 - 1:23am, first published August 12 2022 - 12:00am
Clunie Range's Ben Grabham and principal Brett Guest, Wallangra, with the $85,000 top-priced bull, Clunie Range Radford R91, bought online by the Lane Brothers, Wilano Angus, Dunedoo.

The records keep stacking up with northern NSW Angus studs, as a price of $85,000 was paid at the Clunie Range Bull Sale, Wallangra on Friday, where 170 bulls averaged $25,212 for a gross of $4,286,040.

