The boy from Bonshaw who grew up with cropping on the Dumaresq and went on to influence a new generation of farmers has been awarded the Brownhill Cup at AgQuip.
Mr John Kneipp, awarded posthumously by the Department of Primary Industries, was remembered for his drive and vigour in bringing modern farming practices to the north of the state and in particular the Liverpool plains around Gunnedah.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
As a school leaver he joined the department as a field assistant at Inverell in 1971, then completed his further education by correspondence, including the study of plant pathology from the University of New England at Armidale.
During that time he worked as a seed production officer in Goulburn then transferred to Dubbo before moving to Coonamble as the district agronomist in 1981 after completing his advanced irrigation certificate.
From the time he arrived at Gunnedah in 1985 Mr Kneipp brought with him a desire to advance farming on the Liverpool Plains, always with the motto of sustainable and economic practice.
After travelling to Canada and the US he brought back ideas of no-till cultivation to conserve soil moisture, which was rapidly endorsed by the farming community and he introduced the widespread use of fertiliser to address nitrogen deficiencies in pulse crops - now part of best practice farming.
Mr Kneipp's vision was to get farmers talking to each other and sharing experiences as a way to lift sustainable and economically viable production in the district.
"John had a great respect and regard for farming families of the Liverpool Plains," said Gordon Brownhill.
NSW DPI's Director Northern Cropping Systems, Dr Guy McMullen reflected on Mr Kneipp's contribution within the department and his longevity in primary industries.
"John was still in high school when he joined the Department," he said.
"In fact, he completed both his Higher School Certificate and a university degree by correspondence during his first years on the job."
"When he was District Agronomist at Coonamble and then Gunnedah John was at the forefront of the no-till farming revolution - this included weed management, increasing fallow efficiency, addressing nitrogen deficiencies and crop deficiencies with pulse crops and shaping what are no world leading farming practices," Dr McMullen said.
"He leaves a huge legacy of knowledge and work across multiple subject areas, committees, publications and programs and this recognition is certainly well deserved."
Mr Kneipp passed away on Boxing Day 2021.
Members of Mr Kneipp's family were on hand to accept the Brownhill Cup on his behalf.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.