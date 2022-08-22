EMERGENCY services in the New England region will now have access to a new land search trailer from the Inverell SES.
The need for the trailer comes off the back of a handful of land searches for missing people in the region over the past 18 months.
It has been fitted with a generator, portable lighting, shade shelter, tables, chairs, stationary; as well as welfare needs such as an urn, beverages, and ration packs.
Deputy Unit Commander of the SES Inverell Unit Joerg Gruenfeld is thrilled to have an additional resource that is ready to use.
He said the idea was to allow efficient control of a land search and help bridge the gap until the NSW Police specialised command vehicles arrive.
Deputy Zone Commander Mitch Parker and Gruenfeld were able to repurpose the unit's storm trailer to better suit the needs of the region.
"It was pulled together on a shoestring budget and wasn't really on the radar at state level," Gruenfeld said.
"We saw something similar they were using at Wingham on the Mid North Coast and looked what we needed from our experiences.
"What we have now is built for purpose and fills some really big gaps that we've identified.
"We were dissatisfied about some of the things we'd experienced (in search operations) and this will be a great asset moving forward.
"It's a portable resource that can be used be any emergency service in the district on short notice, it's not just tied down to Inverell.
"The idea of it is to help with the initial search and be better equipped once responders return."
Inverell mayor Paul Harmon and representatives from Glen Innes and Ashford SES, Inverell VRA, Inverell Fire and Rescue, and Inverell Rotary were there for the official unveiling on Saturday.
"A special thanks to Darcy Garndner and Sons, who sorted out a transport cover for the generator, as well as repairing the shade shelter roof and its carry bag," Gruenfeld said.
There will be an operation with training activities at Lake Inverell in the coming months.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
