Highlanders brace for do-or-die semi-final against defending champions

The Inverell Highlanders have one hurdle in their way in order to keep their premiership dream alive.
And it comes in the form of defending champions.
The Highlanders will host the Tamworth Pirates in the Central North minor semi-final on Saturday after coming off a strong 43-29 victory against Quirindi.
Heading into the last round fixture, the Highlanders were wary of the Quirindi team.
"It was always going to be a tough assignment for us, Quirindi having beaten Moree last week and they are a good side, so we were happy to get the win," president Ross Fuller said.
"The team have worked really hard on the set piece (scrum and lineout) and that has become a solid base for our attack. The scrambling defence in open play has been a key to our game all year. It frustrates opposition and creates attacking opportunities for us."
Fuller said stand-in captain Lawson Muir was dominant while other players stood up when it counted.
"His game management and cool head lead to good decision making that can be relied on if the other leaders aren't on the field," he said.
"Hunter Barnett scored two tries and made an impact in all his involvements. Jeremy Grills has been a consistent performer and his happy to get involved in the tough stuff - he does a lot of little things that make a big difference."
They'll need them to stand up again with the Highlanders battling injuries heading into semi-finals.
Not only that, the Pirates are well versed in what it takes to triumph in big games.
They have won the last four Central North grand finals.
But, having beat them 26-19 the last time the two sides met in round 12, the Highlanders are confident.
"All the work has been done and the game we have, when we put it in place, will beat any team," Fuller said.
"We have beaten all the top teams this year and feel like we deserve a place in the grand final.
"We haven't been beaten at home this year which was a clear goal at the start of the season and we plan on keeping it that way.
"All the players are really excited and will be doing everything they can to get on the field."
The day's action at Inverell Rugby Park starts with the women's 10s fixture between Quirindi and Gunnedah at 11.44am followed by the reserve grade game between Gunnedah and Barraba-Gwydir.
The first grade game will begin at 3pm.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
