FIVE new probationary constables will be based across the New England region after reporting for duty at the Inverell Police Station today.
They have been posted to Armidale, Glen Innes, Inverell and Moree stations within the New England Police District following their graduation from the NSW Police Academy in Goulburn last Friday.
The officers are part of the NSW Police Academy's Class 354.
Following today's induction, probationary constables Charles Onus and Millie Swan will join the Moree Police Station, probationary constable Liam Lisser-Sproule will be stationed at Inverell, probationary constable Dominik Bush at Glen Innes and probationary constable Christina D'Archy will be based at Armidale.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall was pleased for the chance to meet the five new officers in person, especially on the first day of their new careers in law enforcement.
"It's an exciting day for our five new officers as they take their first steps into their chosen career and I commend the great tenacity and commitment they have shown to reach this point," Mr Marshall said.
"The NSW Police Academy certainly puts new recruits through their paces and I take my hat off to all the recruits who successfully complete such intense training and preparation.
"They will be wonderful additions to our regions, and, as always, they will have a warm welcome from their colleagues and the community.
"I'm particularly delighted to see two locals returning home to take up positions policing in their local communities, with Charles Onus coming opting to return to Moree from the academy and Ben Lomond's Dominik Bush to Glen Innes."
These officers join a NSW Police Force that has been strengthened by investment from the NSW Government, including the delivery of 1,500 additional officers over four years.
"I congratulate and thank all the hardworking police officers and the support staff in all our stations across the Northern Tablelands," Mr Marshall said.
"Every officer provides important support and the past few years through drought, fire, pandemic and now floods, have been particularly challenging - I commend them all."
The arrival of the new recruits takes the number of new police officers the Northern Tablelands has secured in the past three years to 80.
