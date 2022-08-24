The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News
Crime

Rural crime prevention team to target known transportation routes

Updated August 24 2022 - 3:19am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A RURAL crime prevention team has relaunched its operation into livestock theft across the state.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.