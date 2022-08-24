A RURAL crime prevention team has relaunched its operation into livestock theft across the state.
Operation Stock Check was initially launched in August 2020, and allows officers of all ranks to inspect vehicles carrying livestock to identify and target loads which may have been stolen.
Advertisement
Livestock theft has had a significant impact on farmers across the state, with over $8.5 million worth of cattle and sheep reported stolen in the past two years.
READ MORE:
Officers throughout the State will be increasing livestock carrier inspections and rural patrols targeting known transportation routes.
Corporate Sponsor for Rural Crime, Western Region Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett Greentree said impact theft has on farmers can be "devastating."
"This operation is one of a number of steps the NSW Police Force is taking to protect the livelihoods of our farmers, who have enough to deal with without having to worry about criminals stealing their stock," Assistant Commissioner Greentree said.
"Officers will also be interacting with farmers and engaging with members of their rural communities to ensure they are protecting their stock in every way they can, because prevention is key."
The NSW Police Force has rolled out 10 new rural crime investigator positions.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Police Paul Toole said the new positions will boost the total number of Rural Crime Investigators in action across the state to 53.
"The NSW Government's $583 million commitment to deliver an extra 1500 police positions over four years is allowing police to really muscle up its specialist squads," said Mr Toole.
"In the space of five years, NSW Police will have more than doubled its Rural Crime Prevention Team investigators and staff, allowing it to ramp up its focus on crimes like stock, machinery and fuel theft.
"We know rural crime investigations can be complex and time-consuming to investigate.
This will ensure police have the resources they need to tackle it and crack down on the lowlifes who prey on farms' geographic isolation to commit crime.
"Many of the current investigators have lived and worked on the land, and continue to play a critical role in building positive relationships between police and the farming community, as well as supporting victims of crime."
Minister for Agriculture and Western NSW Dugald Saunders said the boost to the Rural Crime Investigator squad will play a significant role in ensuring farmers feel supported and protected.
"With current input prices being so high and the value of livestock reaching near record levels, it's critical we remain vigilant with protecting primary producers from farm gate thieves," Mr Saunders said.
"Farms in NSW are large scale business operations and it is critical we have targeted support in place to make sure agricultural-related crime is addressed."
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.