After a few miserable wet Saturdays for the men and cold windy Wednesdays for the women the town has seen some pleasant weather and golf numbers have started to build up again.
The 'Stepping up for DV', Charity Day was the start of the nicer weather and the event proved to be a resounding success with around 100 players taking part.
The 3-person ambrose was won by the team of Dave Martell, Shane DeGunst and John Austin.
There has been a slight change in the men's multi-round positions after Geoff Caban recorded a solid nett 72 in the monthly mug.
Taking players best 8 scores from the 9 rounds played in the Hoyt Cup, Geoff has swapped positions with Matt Mikaere to lead the charge. He is only 3 shots ahead of Matt. Next best, 12 shots behind Matt, is Graham Moore and Dave Worgan is back another 2.
Matt Mikaere and Rowan Butler remain first and second in the Order of Merit while Anthony Hyde has moved into the top 3 and Paul Amos holds 4th spot.
In last week's play Graham Moore, 36 points, was the winner of Tuesday's men's vets stableford in a countback with Ross Tutt and Larry Finney. Ross was the winner of the vet's monthly mug with a 3-round total of 106.
The women played a 4-ball-best-ball stableford on Wednesday. Helen Lockwood and Sandy Cook combined to finish with 43 points and take 1st place. Sandra Williams and Jan Frater were next with 41 points in a countback with Helen Edwards and Lynne Lamrock.
Thursday's 12-hole comp was won by Allen Bujack with 31 points while Greg Brabant finished with 29 and then Steve Kent, 27.
Fridays 9-hole Tradies Comp is becoming very popular as the weather warms up. 29 players turned up for on Friday with Steve Glover picking up a win.
After two wet weekends the fine weather brought out some extra golfers for the Saturday comp. Dave Schofield was the winner of the men's stableford with 39 points. Bob Albinus, Adam Paton and Steve Kent each finished with 38. Naomi Marshall was the best of the ladies with 35 points.
This coming Saturday will be the men's Fourball Championships while the women will play a stableford.
Coming up next week, August 30, is the Inverell Vets Open for men and women. At this early stage, nominations have been received from across the New England and Goondiwindi.
The following day the women will play their VW Scramble, a 4-person ambrose.
