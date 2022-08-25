The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News
Environment

Biosecurity and surveillance measures to help farmers battle disease

August 25 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

STATE funding worth close to $4 million will help grain growers across NSW protect crops from biosecurity and disease.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.