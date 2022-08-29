Opportunity Knox: Blues singer hosting a free workshop

Budding musos are invited to spend a day of mentoring with one of Australia's best blues performers.
Tamworth-based artist Buddy Knox is providing a free workshop titled 'Sing A Song With Me' for emerging singers and musicians ages 12-and-up at Moree's Yaama Ganu Gallery on 17 September.
The workshop is part of Arts North West Arts Trail Live project - a weekend of free community workshops.
"We feel really fortunate to have somebody like Buddy to give his time and care to mentor young performers," Arts North West project officer Michèle Jedlicka said.
"This is one of those rare chances for youth and adults aspiring to pursue a hobby, or a career in music, to spend a day with a professional who has a passion for supporting our regional talent to follow their dream."
With four decades of national and international performance under his belt, Buddy Knox's versatility is evident.
He has been the managing director of the Tamworth Country Music Festival Aboriginal Showcase for a decade, and is a two-time winner of the NSW Blues Performer of the Year.
This background allows him to mentor musicians across all ages, genres, and stages of their careers.
The Moree workshop will hit the basics, with attention paid to participant needs. Buddy welcomes people to bring their guitars or just their voices for this collaborative day, to write a song together, learn riffs, and share thoughts about music.
The day is free, with morning tea and lunch provided for participants. For more information and booking, go to artsnw.com.au/arts-trail-live-2022 or phone 6732 4988.
Arts Trail Live was made possible by the Australian Government's Regional Arts Fund, which supports the arts in regional and remote Australia.
