GROUPS across New England will be eligible to apply for funds from the Helping Regional Communities Prepare for Drought Initiative.
The locations and projects in each of the regions will be chosen based on potential drought impact, community readiness and complementarity with other government and philanthropic investments.
Armidale, Glen Innes, Inverell and Tenterfield have all been included on the list.
The initiative is funded through the Australian Government's Future Drought Fund and designed to help agriculture-dependent communities across remote, rural and regional Australia enhance their preparedness for drought.
It is part of both the Fisheries and Forestry, the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal and the Australian Rural Leadership Foundation.
The $29.6 million investment over three years builds on the Future Drought Fund's previous Networks to Build Drought Resilience program (led by FRRR) and the Drought Resilience Leaders program (led by ARLF).
There are five elements to the Initiative, the first of which is the Community Impact Program.
This is a place-based program designed to support community members and not-for-profit organisations in 35 regions across remote, rural and regional Australia to drive local action that helps prepare for drought. An integrated package of support for community networks, there are two main components:
There will be 35 grants between $200,000 and $500,000 with community organisations to develop, co-design and deliver projects that strengthen community networks, capabilities and facilities that support drought preparedness.
The Australian Rural Leadership Foundation will offer a range of funded leadership development activities to support community members to develop their leadership skills, and equip them with the networks to respond to drought preparedness in their community.
FRRR's Disaster Resilience and Climate Solutions Portfolio Lead Nina O'Brien said that the program takes a place-based approach, recognising the need for a bespoke approach in different communities.
"Rural communities are better able to withstand the impacts of events like drought when they are strong and well connected. The overall aim of this program is to facilitate increased social connection, strengthen network opportunities and link capacity building opportunities to ensure widespread local benefit, so that communities are better prepared for the future," she said.
"That will look different in each community, which is why we'll be working alongside community members and organisations to drive local action that best helps each community prepare for drought.
"We've clustered LGA's into 35 regions and we're seeking a locally-based not-for-profit to act as the lead applicant and work collaboratively with other local organisations to plan and undertake activities that increase drought preparedness over a multi-year period.
"The program has an emphasis on engaging First Nations communities and younger people in leading drought resilience planning and action.
"The Community Impact Grants can fund projects, events, initiatives, training, capability building and small-scale community infrastructure projects.
"This will be a very collaborative program, with FRRR and ARLF working closely on the ground with the successful communities to define priorities, scope and delivery of the project. In addition, there will be access to expertise and networking opportunities."
As part of the program, ARLF will offer a number of optional and complementary Leadership Development Activities at no cost to the successful applicants. These are designed to strengthen the leadership capabilities of communities to build individual and community drought resilience.
ARLF's Chief Executive Officer Matt Linnegar said that because every lead organisation and region will be at a different point in their resilience journey, ARLF has a number of options that communities can tap into.
"We have five leadership development activities, ranging from intensive residential leadership programs to a series of deep-dives into particular leadership topics to group coaching. Each is underpinned by the concepts of adaptive leadership, resilience and network leadership," Mr Linnegar said.
"Applicants will need to include their preference for leadership development activities when they lodge their express of interest for the Community Impact Program, and we will work closely with applicants to refine their preferences as we move through the collaborative project design phase."
Expressions of interest close on September 26, with funding to be confirmed in May.
Groups will have until June 2025 to implement the projects.
Learn more about the program by visiting www.frrr.org.au/impact-program.
