Our Future

There will be 35 grants between $200,000 and $500,000 with community organisations to develop, co-design and deliver projects

Updated August 30 2022 - 10:41am, first published 3:30am
Community groups are invited to collaborate on solutions to enhance drought preparedness through the new Community Impact Program.

GROUPS across New England will be eligible to apply for funds from the Helping Regional Communities Prepare for Drought Initiative.

