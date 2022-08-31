SOME of the best photographers from across the region will take centre stage in the Inverell Art Prize this year.
The photography section is the special theme this year with professional, amateur, and junior sections.
Advertisement
It is expected to bring with it up to 300 entries and a wide range of photographs with the grand champion taking home $3000.
READ MORE:
"We've seen some amazing photos in the past and it's a reflection of what's happening at the time," Inverell Art Gallery manager Jane Peterkin said.
"It doesn't just have to be landscapes, it can be portraits of family and things from everyday life.
"You hope people have taken the right photo at the right time and we encourage them to enter it into the art prize so everyone can experience it."
Other sections include: Open Art, Local Artist, Miniature Art, Ceramics, 3D, Creative Fibre and Textiles, Applied Art and Young Artist.
Sydney-based artist Kiata Mason will be the guest judge this year.
She has a master's degree in drawing from the National Art School and has also been a finalist and semi-finalist in many major painting prizes including the Sulman, Doug Moran and Paddington art prize.
Kiata has had numerous solo and group exhibitions and is represented by another of Inverell's local art galleries A K Bellinger where many local art enthusiasts would be familiar with her work.
Opening night is set to be a big occasion with a cocktail themed dress code.
Admission is $15 Adults and $5 for under 18s and under 5s are free.
"This year we are celebrating a little more than usual as the Inverell Art Society is celebrating 60 years," Peterkin said.
"After too many years of covid restrictions, we are hoping for everyone to come out and experience art in real life at the opening night."
For those who cannot make the opening night, the gallery will be opened on October 9 between 10am and 1pm for viewing.
Entries open net Friday with the exhibition to run until November 14.
Entry forms can be downloaded from www.inverellartgallery.com.au or pick one up from the Inverell Art Gallery, 02 6722 4983.
Advertisement
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.