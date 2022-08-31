The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News
Watch
Updated

2022 AFL North West finals: Tamworth Swans beat Inverell Saints in pulsating clash

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated August 31 2022 - 2:18am, first published 2:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Swans have beaten a 17-man Saints by 32 points, in a sometimes spiteful but always absorbing major semi-final at No 1 Oval on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.