Our Future

The last timber bridge in the Gwydir Shire is set to be removed

September 1 2022 - 5:00am
THE last timber bridge in the Gwydir Shire - the Gulf Creek Road Bridge - will soon be no more, thanks to a State Government grant of $252,500.

