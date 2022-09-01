THE last timber bridge in the Gwydir Shire - the Gulf Creek Road Bridge - will soon be no more, thanks to a State Government grant of $252,500.
Northern Tablelands MP Marshall said funding, provided to council under round two of the government's Fixing Country Bridges program, would enable the full removal and replacement of the ageing dual-lane timber structure with a new and modern concrete equivalent.
"I'm delighted Gwydir Shire Council has secured this funding to rid the district of its last remaining timber bridge and replace it with a stronger and safer concrete structure," Mr Marshall said.
"Gulf Creek Road may not be one of the busiest in the region, but the local residents and farmers are entitled to good quality roads and bridges and the assurance that they can continue to safely move freight in and out of the district.
"This funding will not only see the dilapidated timber structure replaced with a modern concrete version, but the approaches to the bridge will also be bitumen sealed, making the section of gravel road even more safe and reduce long-term maintenance costs for ratepayers."
Mr Marshall said that with the completion of this project, Gwydir Shire Council would be joining its neighbours Inverell Shire in replacing all of its timber bridges.
"This is a tremendous achievement for any council, but for one of the smallest councils in our region, it's an outstanding milestone," Mr Marshall said.
"I'm so proud this funding has allowed the council to bring forward this project many years, also bringing forward the benefits to the local residents."
