LEGACY Week is in full swing with stalls and merchandise available from the Gwenneth Daley Legacy Centre in Inverell tomorrow.
Air force cadets, volunteers and kids from local high schools have been at the centre helping sell merchandise during the week.
The Legacy Club of Inverell has been running for 70 years, providing services to families suffering after the injury or death of a spouse or parent, during or after their Defence Force service.
General manager of the Inverell branch Lyn Kitawal said it is vital to showcase its links within in the community and was thankful for the support.
"We don't get government funding unless we put in for a grant so most of the funding for our programs comes from donations and our merchandise sales," Mrs Kitawal said.
"We look after 105 people in Inverell and 12 of them are children.
"We pay education expenses and money for their sport, we also provide them with a computer, so there is a lot of support for the kids.
"Financially and as far as our volunteers go, we're one of the stronger clubs.
"We cover a fairly wide regional area, so we're always looking to take on more volunteers, too."
The stalls will be open again tomorrow morning.
Meanwhile, a torch relay across the country will celebrate the centenary of Legacy Australia in 2023.
The relay will come to Inverell on June 28 and will also pass through Armidale.
There will be 1500 torch bearers in 175 days across Australia and Europe.
The relay is a six-month campaign, travelling from France on Anzac Day, through to London, before returning home to Australia, landing in Perth in May.
The relay will then continue its journey throughout local towns and cities across Australia, visiting all 45 Legacy Club locations, before concluding in Melbourne in October.
To register to carry the torch or be a volunteer y visit www.legacytorchrelay.com.au or download the Legacy 100 Torch Relay app.
Applications close next Saturday
