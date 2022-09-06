The Inverell Times

Inverell have made two grand finals

Updated September 6 2022 - 5:48am, first published 12:28am
This weekend Inverell Football Club will host their first double grand final after a stellar season in the Namoi Premier League with both grades landing the minor premierships.

