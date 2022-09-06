This weekend Inverell Football Club will host their first double grand final after a stellar season in the Namoi Premier League with both grades landing the minor premierships.
A great mix of youth, old heads and players from the Solomon Islands have made this year a great success.
Inverell Reserve Grade has dominated the season with 13 wins, two draws and no losses.
Key player, Brad Readett is the reserve league's golden boot with 14 goals to his name.
They took the minor premiership 18 ladder points clear of their closest rivals, Narrabri FC.
A determined Narrabri side held them to just 1-0 in the major semi and fought off Wee Waa in tough conditions to secure another shot at the top ranked side in the grand-final.
First grade also faced Narrabri in the major semi and gave them little opportunity in the first half. Inverell went into the break with a 2-0 advantage thanks to first grade's golden boot winner, Andrew Saru and teammate, Junior Padokana.
In the second half Narrabri fought back and reduced the deficit by one goal when their striker received a cross from his brother and scored high in the corner to make the score 2-1.
The sides will clash again in the first-grade grand final in what's sure to be a high intensity decider.
Inverell Sporting Complex will host the double grand final action on Saturday, September 10.
Reserve grade kicks off at 1pm with first grade to follow at 3pm.
A barbecue will run all afternoon.
Inverell FC and the players would like to thank their sponsors, Inverell RSM Club and Bindaree Food Group, for their support this season.
