Players travelled from Goondiwindi, Moree and the New England to compete in the Inverell Veterans Open last week.
Apart from one small drizzle period the rain held off and it proved to be a good day for golf. Local players took out more than their share of prizes in the three divisions.
Advertisement
Visitor Graeme Hunt, from Boonah Golf Club, took out Division 1 and he was followed by Steve Kent, Larry Finney, Gordon Dean and Trevor Kiernan with Larry Finney being the scratch winner.
Division 2 was won by local player, Graham Moore, with visitors Steve Gibbs, Deepwater, David Webb, Goondiwindi, and Col Walls, Guyra filling the next three spots.
Ross Tutt took Division 3 and was followed by locals Allen Bujack, Barry Young and John Tom.
Nearest the pins were won by Paul Johnson, Robert Webb and Mike Petrov and longest drives by Mark Lane, Col Walls and Allen Bujack.
Wednesday was another Open Event. It was the VW Scramble, a 4-person ambrose for the ladies.
Players travelled from across the New England to join the Inverell Ladies for a wonderful day of friendship and golf under ideal weather conditions.
The winning team for the day consisted of locals, Sandy Cook, Trudi Tonkin, Lou Cathie and Teena Myler. Runner up went to the team of Anne Coote, Gloria Winmill, Sandra Williams and Elizabeth Hobday while the 3rd team came from Armidale and the players were Kay Nash, Anna Keys, Liz O'Hara and Amanda Carr.
The weather deteriorated on Friday and play was washed out both Friday and Saturday. The men's Monthly Mug which was to be played on Saturday has been rescheduled to this coming Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.