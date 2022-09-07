The season has come to an end for the Inverell Saints men while the women will fly the flag in this Saturday's AFL North West grand final.
The Saints men were pipped by the New England Nomads at a wet Varley Oval in last Saturday's preliminary final.
The Inverell side and the Armidale-based team were neck and neck throughout the match but it was the Nomads who eventually booked their spot in the grand final with a one-point win.
The lead chopped and changed throughout with the Saints holding a six point advantage at half-time but they just missed out on the win.
The Nomads will play the Tamworth Swans.
Although they were beaten, the Saints women managed a four point 4.1-25 to 3.3-21 win over the Tamworth Swans to earn their place in the grand final against Gunnedah's Poochettes team.
Though it would have been ideal for both Saints teams to advance, it wasn't all doom and gloom with the league announcing their top players throughout the season.
On Monday night the women's best and fairest was tallied with Gabby Mooney finished second behind Tamworth Swans' Eliza Hand.
Hand topped the tally with 21 votes while Mooney managed 18 throughout the year.
Mooney, Tyla Mair and Katrina Doak also featured on the top five of the goal-scorers list.
In the men's announcements on Tuesday night, Angus Croft finished as the season's leading goal-scorer with 48 for the season. In the best and fairest Gillies Medal tally, the Saints had two in the top five.
Hayden Chappell finished with 14 votes in second while Rhyley Thom was third with 12.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
