Inverell to Newcastle charity bike for Ronald McDonald House Charities exceeds expectations

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
September 12 2022 - 2:30am
The group assemble for the journey at McDonalds in Inverell.

A GROUP of 25 riders helped raised $260,000 in the Inverell to Newcastle bike ride for the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

