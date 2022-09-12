A GROUP of 25 riders helped raised $260,000 in the Inverell to Newcastle bike ride for the Ronald McDonald House Charities.
The group assembled on Tuesday at McDonalds in town and visited Inverell High School before travelling more than 500km over a four-day period.
They also stopped at Armidale and Tamworth before arriving in the Hunter region.
The funds raised will equate to over 1400 nights of accommodation provided to seriously ill or injured children and their families from across Northern NSW.
It has become a vital service for more than 20 years and has kept families together for short and long term stays.
The nearest one is at Tamworth with the event ingrained in the New England region as part of a fundraiser for the Northern NSW branch of the house.
"We are incredibly grateful for the support shown by our riders and community for this year's Ride for Sick Kids," Ronald McDonald House Charity chief executive Ross Bingham said.
"While cycling over 500kms has been a challenge for our dedicated riders, it's nothing compared to the challenges families face when they have a seriously ill or injured child and need to be far from home to receive vital treatment in hospital.
"Ride for Sick Kids is our largest annual fundraiser and will make such a difference for so many sick kids and their families, so I can't thank the riders and community enough for their ongoing support."
RMHC is 100% community owned and relies on the generosity of the local community to continue to support over 6,000 families every year from across the Northern NSW region.
All proceeds from the ride will be donated to the Northern NSW chapter which includes two Ronald McDonald Houses in Newcastle and Tamworth, Ronald McDonald Family Rooms in John Hunter Children's Hospital (Newcastle) and Gosford Hospital (Central Coast), as well the Ronald McDonald Family Retreat in Forster.
The Ronald McDonald Learning program provides educational support for youngsters who miss out on schooling because of treatment.
Additionally, The Ronald McDonald Family Retreat Program provides families with seriously ill children a week's free accommodation at one of five family retreats across Australia, enabling them to reconnect and enjoy a holiday when they most need it and can least afford it.
Donations can still be made for the rest of the month at www.rideforsickkids.org.au.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
