Jeremy Tickle was the winner of the postponed September Sutton Insurance Brokers Monthly Mug on Saturday.
He finished with an excellent nett 66, one shot clear of B grade winner Asley Walters.
Grade winners were A Grade - Rowan Butler, 68, B Grade - Ashley Walters, 67, C Grade - Ross Tutt, 70, and D Grade - Allen Bujack, 71.
Others to pick up prizes were Matt Warrell, 68, Anthony Hyde and Steve Glover, 69, and Nick Glover and Bruce Garrett, 70.
The bonus points for the monthly mug have catapulted Jeremy Tickle to the lead in the Order of Merit.
Jeremy leads over Rowan Butler, Matt Mikaere, Anthony Hyde and Nick Glover.
Young James Davis has come from nowhere to take the lead in the Hoyt Cup with two rounds to go.
James played his 8th monthly mug on Saturday and this brought him into the qualifying group for the cup.
The competition takes each players 8 best scores from the 12 monthly mugs starting in December.
Geoff Caban is 10 shots behind and he is followed by Matt Mikaere, Adam Paton and Steve Kent.
The knockout competition, the Marquart Jug, is now down to the last 8 teams after some very close matches in the last round. In a top performance on his own, Rowan Butler took 20 holes to account for Matt Warrell and Brian Fox and Gary Hadland and Steve Kent went 19 holes before they won against Mal Dickson and Mick Tanner.
The next round of the Jug and the Mills Plate must be completed by October 16. The Mills Plate is a consolation competition for those knocked out in the first round of the Jug.
