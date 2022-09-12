The Inverell Times

Premiership winners named as season's best

Updated September 12 2022 - 8:28am, first published 8:22am
Women's team of the year. Picture by Brad Greenshields

The finest players in the region have been recognised with the naming of the AFL North West's 2022 teams of the year.

