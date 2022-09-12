The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News
Watch

AFL: Inverell Saints women defeat Gunnedah Bulldogs in AFLNW women's grand final

By Zac Lowe
Updated September 12 2022 - 8:32am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

During yesterday's post-grand final ceremony at No. 1 Oval, Dallas Baldwin's thoughts were with his family.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.