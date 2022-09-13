WRITING a letter to the Queen recommending she use ice gel for pain relief, now has extra significance for Inverell resident Thea Batterham.
The 82-year-old received a letter back from the Queen's office in May thanking her for her well wishes.
Thea, who now gets around with assistance from a walking stick, also uses ice gel to help with pain relief from her arthritis.
"I saw her in an interview on television in about April and and she said something along the lines of she's doing well to be standing," Thea said.
"I thought she cut a bit of a lonely figure and might have been in some pain.
"So I thought I'd send her my well wishes and recommend she try ice gel; it's helped me with a lot of pain from arthritis."
The letter dated May 6, 2022 from the Queen's office reads:
"Dear Mrs Batterham, The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your letter and kind message. Her Majesty has been deeply moved by the loyalty and support she has received throughout her long reign from her subjects both at home and within the Commonwealth. The kind sentiments you have sent are greatly appreciated. I'm to thank you very much once again for writing at this time and for the assurance of your continuing prayers for the Queen."
Thea, who was born and raised in Singapore before moving to Australia in 1970, has been a long been a long-time supporter of the Royal Family.
"We used to sing God Save the Queen every day at school," Thea said.
"It's what we grew up and all we knew."
"I've watched a lot of the television coverage (since the Queen's death) and sent my condolences to a friend who lives over there."
Thea sent a letter to Prince William and Kate Middleton after they visited Australia and New Zealand in 2011.
She also wrote messages of support to Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison after the Federal Election this year.
"I got replies from all of them," Thea said.
"It's easy to criticise, but they're as human as we are and it's nice to be able to contact them from my tiny little corner of Australia."
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.