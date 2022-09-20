A NEW bus for after school care will now operate in Inverell after a successful grant worth $85,000 was announced by Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall.
Mr Marshall visited KCL Child Care Services in Inverell to announce the purchase of another bus for the transport of students to their before and after school care facility.
He said the State Government funding was provided from the second round of the Transport Grant Program to support transport solutions and increase access for students to before and after school care.
"Students in small, regional and remote public schools were a priority for this grant and KCL has had a consistent waiting list for its school age services," Mr Marshall said.
"This grant will allow KCL to purchase another bus and provide transport for more students to attend before and after school care at their existing and expanding premises in Brewery Street.
"Over the years KCL has been approached by some of the small schools in the area to provide before and after school care where it is just not viable for them operate a separate service onsite.
"Coupled with the expansion of their facility in Brewery Street, this grant will give KCL the option to provide a pickup service to areas like Tingha and Gilgai, allowing them to provide BASC services to an even wider community.
"I'm pleased that funding has been secured to ensure that all parents with children at public primary schools have access to Before and After School Care and I'd like to congratulate the KCL on the success of their application."
KCL Child Care Services Director Lynda Partridge said it was exciting that they would now be able to support parents by providing another transport option for before and after school care for their primary school children.
"We are extremely grateful to have been considered and successful in securing this help from the government and we look forward to establishing more stability in our sector for Inverell and the wider community," Mrs Partridge said.
