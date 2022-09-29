Inverell Veteran's Golfers held an Open 4 ball best ball on Tuesday with pairs coming from Tenterfield through to Armidale to compete.
The weather, which was not so promising three days out cleared to present a beautiful day for golf.
Locals Jack Hepi and Jeff Roberts were the winners in a countback with the Bundarra pair Paul Johnson and Shaun O'Brien.
They finished with 45 points, three points clear of Inverell's Dave Ryan and Col Flood. Nick Heagney and Jim Shadlow combined to take 4th , Steve Kent and Leon Fox 5th and Peter Slovanand Brian Lanz from Deepwater, 6th .
The club held another juniors competition day on Sunday with more than 20 players joining the comp.
The juniors will have their next 'Come and Try' day October 16.
That will be followed a fortnight later October by the Inverell Junior Open sponsored by Tait Hino.
They will have 9-hole and 18 hole competitions.
Young James Davis has just returned after representing North West at the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association.
There was four days of play.
