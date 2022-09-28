Five children from Inverell, Armidale and Tamworth scored better than 300 students to take home the top NSW maths prize for their district.
Monty Ehsman along with other winners Samuel Wysel, Kavin Mongar, Olive Scott and Ethan Jackson, received their prizes in Armidale and Tamworth on Tuesday last week.
Monty who attends Holy Trinity, said when his teacher told his classmates that he won the district maths competition, they were "just as shocked as what I was".
"I didn't even know that I had won some (money) and got a bank account," Monty said.
"If I could be anything, I'd like to be a sportsperson who is good at lots of sports, but I don't really know yet."
His mother and father were there alongside him for support when he received his prize, saying the year five student enjoys the subject and is always doing maths-related activities at home.
The students from years five and six, won the district prize for the New England North West division after competing in the annual Newcastle Permanent Primary School Mathematics Competition on July 27.
Overall, about 1600 students from 339 schools across NSW, took part in the 35-question exam that lasted 45 minutes.
Three students from year five, and four students from year six, won the overall prize, representing Central Coast Grammar School, Singleton Public School, Maryland Public School and St Philip's Christian College.
Armidale and Inverell students Samuel, Monty and Kavin were handed a certificate and a $50 deposit into a new account at Newcastle Permanent Bank's branch in Armidale.
The two other students, Olive and Ethan, both from Tamworth, were handed their certificate and prize money in Tamworth by the bank's branch manager there Julie Callander.
"Numeracy and problem-solving is extremely important for success in school, work and life," Ms Callander said.
The Tamworth-based bank manager said Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics STEM skills are key for many rewarding jobs of the future.
Permanent Bank's Armidale branch manager Linda Gesch congratulated the school children, saying she was "blown away" by the amount of mathematically talented students in NSW.
"Your ability to search for solutions to problems and apply your skills will take you very far throughout life," Ms Gesch said.
