Inverell man charged with drink driving after car crashed into Macintyre River

By Anna Falkenmire
Updated October 6 2022 - 3:31am, first published 3:30am
The Macintyre River in Inverell was flooded last week and is on flood watch again. Picture by NSW SES Inverell

AN ALLEGED drunk driver and his four passengers were forced to swim to shore in the middle of the night after police were told their car crashed into a flooded river.

