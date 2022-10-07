The NSW State Emergency Service has issued a flood warning for Inverell.
Residents in Inverell, Yetman and Ashford have been advised to stay informed about predicted possible flooding on the Upper Macintyre and Severn Rivers.
Information and further warnings can be viewed on the NSW SES website, Facebook page, ABC radio station, and by checking the latest weather information from the Bureau of Meteorology online.
The Bureau of Meteorology advises heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are forecast for much of New South Wales for the remainder of Friday through to the weekend.
Renewed minor to moderate flooding is possible in the New South Wales inland River catchments from Friday and into the weekend including the Severn and Upper Macintyre Rivers.
River heights are expected to reach between the minor - moderate flood levels from Friday.
Travelling on flooded roads is extremely dangerous and should be avoided.
Road conditions can change without warning and motorists should reconsider travel plans in areas impacted by flooding.
Based on predictions from the BOM, the following areas may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters:
Residents are advised to follow protocols including:
For more information:
