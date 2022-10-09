Spruce up for a town icon Advertising Feature

The Bridge Coffee Lounge owner and chef Dave Drummond has started a refurbishment of the café, starting with new window signage and replacing the takeaway window.

GOOD food and service are the order of the day at The Bridge Coffee Lounge, which has just changed hands.



Chef Dave Drummond bought the popular communal hub is Otho Street from Jean Glover in August.

"Jean created a great business," Dave says.



"I would not have taken on the cafe had she not had similar ethos in regards to food quality and service.



"I have been fortunate to have Jean stay on along with her sister Di and all the existing staff.



"In other words I could hit the ground running. Although Jean is scaling down, she is happy to continue through the next phase of the The Bridge's metamorphosis."

Dave has started a refurbishment of the café, starting with new window signage (the same design from past years) replacing some of the café furniture and the takeaway front window, so food can be better seen.



"I am aiming for a Parisian café feel which will marry in with the style of the building," Dave says.



I am aiming for a Parisian café feel which will marry in with the style of the building - The Bridge Coffee Lounge owner and chef Dave Drummond

"I will be channeling my experience from my recent years with Country House Restorations to restyle the café.



"Of course we will look to develop our menu to service current and long-term customers, as well as bring in new clientele."

Dave says he wants to "stay the course" regarding fresh, house-made food and good quality coffee.



He's aiming for a challenge and invites customers' feedback.



Dave returned to Inverell after a few years spent on the Byron Coast.



"As much as that was nice in its way I always have an attachment to this area," Dave says.



"People are nice here and they are genuinely optimistic about the cafe's success. With this I find I am drawn to do good things in this town, whether it be to restore old character homes or continue on the legacy of a well know and well worn coffee lounge."

As with all small to medium sized towns, residents are well acquainted, so Dave is always chatting to staff and customers, finding something new to talk about.



"I know the staff are all passionate about our customers and on how the coffee lounge is perceived," Dave says.

