A NEW dedicated phone line will allow farmers to quickly and easily connect with the Rural Aid counselling team.
The direct line will ensure farmers are provided a faster and more trauma-informed response to their request for counselling.
Rural Aid provides critical support to farmers affected by natural disaster through financial, wellbeing and fodder assistance.
It has counsellors based across the country and offer free, confidential counselling to farmers and their families.
Rural Aid's Manager of Mental Health and Wellbeing, Lauren Stracey, said the team will be able to prioritise and respond to calls more effectively with the new number (1300 175 594).
"We know that it's important to have a trained counsellor help guide farmers through the period of reaching out for help," Ms Stracey said.
"By initiating a dedicated 1300-line, farmers are able to access a trained counsellor who can support them with referrals for immediate needs, while getting a sense of their story and matching them with the most appropriate support."
"Taking the first step in seeking support takes guts, but once you've done it you realise counselling is really just another tool you can use to get through tough times."
"Rural Aid is experiencing an increase in the number of farmers reaching out for help at the moment.
"Some farmers are now at the stage where they are ready for mental health support, after experiencing disaster earlier this year.
Farmers around regional NSW have experienced drought, floods and issues surrounding COVID-19 over the past few years.
There has also been an increased sense of anxiety among some of them since the confirmation of a third La Nina weather event.
Sheep farmer Kaye Wicker reached out to a Rural Aid counsellor after a series of personal hardships including the death of her brother and compounding financial stress.
"Not only was it very grief filled but it was just an incredible amount of work," Ms Wicker said.
"It was just that intense fear of losing everything and not being able to keep it together."
"I found my time working with my Rural Aid counsellor very beneficial, just to help breakdown those overwhelming feelings.
"If there was a charge, I wouldn't have been able to access it."
"It takes a lot of courage to make that phone call. But it's well worth it if you do."
