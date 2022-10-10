The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News
Wellness

Rural Aid counselling team offers faster access to farmers and their families in need of help

By Newsroom
Updated October 10 2022 - 2:11am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A NEW dedicated phone line will allow farmers to quickly and easily connect with the Rural Aid counselling team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.