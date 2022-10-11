A GALA concert at Inverell Town Hall will kick-start the Sapphire City Festival tomorrow night.
The auditions have been held with a variety of acts chosen.
Dancers, singers and instrumentalists will perform in the Inverell's Got Talent show.
There will be guest performances by Chris Richter and his daughter Jasmine, the Craze Dance Academy and The Abbeys. The show starts at 7pm with supper provided at Interval.
With outstanding contestants in both the Junior and Senior sections, the judges will no doubt have a tough job.
The event supports the community and is run by the Inverell East Rotary.
The show has not been held since 2019 due to COVID-19 with Inverell East Rotary Club keen to have it back on the calendar.
There will be a junior and senior section with a $1000 prize.
Songwriters also have the chance to win a prize for best original song.
"There's not too many opportunities for kids in Inverell, or anyone for that matter to perform in front of a large audience," event organiser Tim Newberry said.
"This gives them an opportunity they might not have had before."
Past winners include Megan Longhurst, Jemima McLachlan, Jodie Cox, Shroom and the Hitch, Ashleigh Campbell and Harry Frazier.
Local band Voodoo won it in 2019 and have gone on to record their debut album after receiving a contract with Armidale music studio, Beechwood.
Buy your tickets today online at https://www.trybooking.com/BZNQD or at the Tourist Information Centre.
Tickets cost $15 for adults, $10 for secondary students and $5 for younger kids.
