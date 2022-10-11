The Inverell golf course was drenched in a downpour just before mid-day the Saturday before last and well over half the field abandoned play.
For those that continued, the October's Sutton Insurance Brokers Monthly Mug was won by Liam McDonald with an outstanding nett 56, 13 under his handicap.
We welcome Liam, a newcomer, to the world of golf handicaps.
Liam has suddenly lost 10 shots off his handicap for his next comp game.
Grade winners were: A Grade - Rowan Butler, 71, B Grade - Dave Schofield, 66, and C Grade - Allen Bujack, 68. Place getters were Jack McMahon, Ron Myler and John Austin.
Because of the predicted downpour last Saturday night, the Inverell Men's Open was moved forward a day and held in conjunction with the Open Mixed fourball.
Peter Lane had a brilliant round to take the Men's Open with 44 points. Peter was 1 point clear of Matt Sparke.
The Mixed Fourball gross was won by Helen Lockwood and David Hawker with a score of 32 while Catherine and Peter Lane were the best in the 4-ball stableford competition with 50 points.
There has been another change in the club's Order of Merit after Rowan Butler picked up extra points for the monthly mug event.
Rowan with 4360 points goes to a mere 3 point lead over the previous leader, Jeremy Tickle, Matt Mikaere and Anthony Hyde are next but would need to pick up major points in the November monthly mug to have a chance.
James Davis continues to lead the Hoyt Cup with the only player near enough to upset him being Geoff Caban.
Geoff would need a low nett 65 in the November monthly mug to have chance of matching James.
Behind them eight players led by Matt Mikaere, Adam Paton and Steve Kent form a close group but will not catch the leaders.
The knockout competitions, the Marquart Jug and the Mills Plate, quarter finals will be completed this coming weekend.
While the Marquart Jug quarter final matches completed so far have been close encounters the two Mills plate matches were won by big margins.
Jeremy Tickle recorded 42 stableford points to help his team blow the opposition out of the comp and Col Flood, 40 points, did much the same for his team.
The semi-final and final of these competitions are to be completed early November and Late November respectively. The club will hold its first junior open on October 30 with $1500 in prizes.
It is for golfers aged seven to 17-year-old with nominations open until the 25th.
